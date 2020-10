You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reopening Advances in San Francisco But Progress Lags in Latino Community



Moving into the yellow tier means San Francisco is opening up even more but not everyone is celebrating. There is still a dark cloud in the Latino community which continues to make up about half of all.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over Schools



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in quarantine after two senior members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a lawsuit in the city over schools;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31 Published 3 days ago Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 tests



Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams have paused all team activities after a person in each program tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this