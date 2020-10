Nick Wright: Philadelphia Eagles rally to defeat NY Giants in WK 7 & Wentz delivers | FIRST THINGS FIRST Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall break down the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants in week 7. Both feel this game was more about the Eagles coming back and Carson Wentz stepping up rather than about the Giants blowing their lead. Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall break down the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants in week 7. Both feel this game was more about the Eagles coming back and Carson Wentz stepping up rather than about the Giants blowing their lead. 👓 View full article