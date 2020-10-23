Introducing FOX Sports' Revolutionary Bonus Cam Experience
Friday, 23 October 2020 () FOX Sports is changing the game once again with its brand new bonus camera experience, exclusive to the all-new FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. Here's how to watch the 2020 MLB World Series and FOX Sports' other broadcasts while simultaneously enjoying never-before-seen angles and perspectives from start to finish.
