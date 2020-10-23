Global  
 

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult help Mumbai Indians topple CSK, regain top spot

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Trent Boult's 4/18 followed by an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI had little under eight overs in their hand by the time de Kock hit the winning...
