THE USA EXPRESS College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 8 - https://t.co/dTAMA7ePKB football up… https://t.co/pQYMI7E3XA 18 minutes ago

K Dubb Week 7 NFL DFS Picks: Best value players, sleepers for FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy football lineups | Sportin… https://t.co/mDo0ycrUzd 1 hour ago

Jake Ciely FINAL ranks update Get those lineups set! https://t.co/EyFT7V0hQA 1 hour ago

Sporting News Fantasy If your #FantasyFootball lineup is set for Week 7, then it's not too early to start looking ahead to Week 8. Check… https://t.co/zAeKMk4D8d 2 hours ago

Scott Stewart RT @YahooFantasy: The Fantasy Football Live crew has you covered to get your lineup ready for Week 7 including some surprising sleepers to… 2 hours ago

Seth Walder I made a pick for that game earlier in the week here! https://t.co/IrsupW4YQl https://t.co/6oUWuocawB 2 hours ago