Vinicius Junior returns to Brazil squad as Tite rotates youngsters Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Vinicius Junior earned a recall to the Brazil squad on Friday as head coach Tite explained his intention to rotate his less experienced players. After being left out of the team for the opening games of Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in October, Vinicius returned at the expense of Real Madrid team-mate Rodrygo. Bruno […] 👓 View full article

