Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: Starr, Packers beat Falcons by team-record 53 points

FOX Sports Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
On Oct. 23, 1966, the Green Bay Packers defeated Atlanta 56-3 at Milwaukee County Stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this