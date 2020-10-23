Global  
 

Big E on New Day split, facing Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio, more | RYAN SATIN 1-ON-1 | WWE ON FOX

FOX Sports Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Big E chats with Ryan Satin to talk about the first time the faction was told they were splitting, wanting to go on a singles-run with Seth Rollins or Rey Mysterio, his 1st intercontinental title run and much more in this 30-min exclusive.
