Source: Wash. QB Haskins fined for virus violation Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $4,833 for violating the team's COVID-19 protocols, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this amefootter-アメフトまとめ- Source: Wash. QB Haskins fined for virus violation https://t.co/fWZWTHFUAa 19 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NFL 🏈 Source: Wash.'s Haskins fined for COVID violation https://t.co/xCOJ2SkqsC ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/TBiyvHffCT 54 minutes ago Opening Day Game Source: Wash.'s Haskins fined for COVID violation https://t.co/cvDHXT9hhS 57 minutes ago