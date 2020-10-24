Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Turner solo homer gives Dodgers an early 1-0 lead over Rays in Game 3 of World Series

FOX Sports Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Justin Turner solo homer gives Dodgers an early 1-0 lead over Rays in Game 3 of World SeriesJustin Turner hit a solo homer in the top of the 1st inning of Game 3 of the World Series to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots

Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots 01:55

 Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zunino's high school Coaches share why the Rays Catcher is so special [Video]

Zunino's high school Coaches share why the Rays Catcher is so special

Mike Zunino is the Catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he graduated from Mariner High School in 2009. So Fox 4 talked to his high school coaches to learn what makes Zunino stand out.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:22Published
Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays [Video]

Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009. He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers [Video]

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Corey Seager, Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers to give Dodgers 3-0 lead in NLCS Game 6

Corey Seager, Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers to give Dodgers 3-0 lead in NLCS Game 6 Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers in the 1st inning of NLCS Game 6 against Max Fried to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-0 lead over the...
FOX Sports

Mookie Betts drills opposite-field solo homer to give Dodgers a 7-1 lead over Rays

Mookie Betts drills opposite-field solo homer to give Dodgers a 7-1 lead over Rays Watch Mookie Betts hit an opposite-field homer that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 7-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.
FOX Sports

Simulated World Series: Dodgers stage epic comeback vs. Rays in Game 3 slugfest

 In one of the highest-scoring World Series games in history, the Dodgers got the last word on Corey Seager's solo homer in extra innings for a 13-12 victory over...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

clint_gidley

Clint Gidley RT @betthebases: Justin Turner connects for a solo blast to put the Dodgers (-152 ML) out in front 1-0 in the 1st Turner to homer +470 ✅ D… 7 minutes ago

OurEsquina

Our Esquina After his solo homer to left in the first inning, Justin Turner tied @baseballhall of Famer Famer Duke Snider atop… https://t.co/UMBidrFcyt 8 minutes ago

OrtizKicks

Jose de Jesus Ortiz Justin Turner’s solo homer was only the second earned run Charlie Morton has allowed this #postseason. It almost do… https://t.co/Mj40UV9eJ8 12 minutes ago

Ivdown12

Bobby Down RT @fangraphs: SCORE UPDATE: - Dodgers get on the board first in Game 3 - Justin Turner cranked a solo homer off Charlie Morton with two ou… 15 minutes ago

fangraphs

FanGraphs Baseball SCORE UPDATE: - Dodgers get on the board first in Game 3 - Justin Turner cranked a solo homer off Charlie Morton wi… https://t.co/7TMqySt13v 17 minutes ago

betthebases

Bet The Bases Justin Turner connects for a solo blast to put the Dodgers (-152 ML) out in front 1-0 in the 1st Turner to homer +… https://t.co/r4oLeyOJHQ 18 minutes ago

caseybuschertv

Casey Buscher RT @DustyBakerTV: Justin Turner hits a solo homer off of Morton! Just like that LA up 1-0! #Dodgers #Rays #WorldSeries #Postseason 19 minutes ago

FozziemozzieB

@FozzieMozzie Oh Baby! Justin Turner belts one outta here solo homer Dodgers lead 1-0 Let's GOoOoOooOoO 20 minutes ago