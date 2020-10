Motorsport: Scott Mclaughlin takes full time IndyCar drive as Team Penske quit Supercars Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

After claiming three consecutive Supercars titles, Kiwi motorsport star Scott McLaughlin is moving on to the next stage of his career. The 27-year-old will leave the Supercars arena in 2021 to take up a full-time driving position... After claiming three consecutive Supercars titles, Kiwi motorsport star Scott McLaughlin is moving on to the next stage of his career. The 27-year-old will leave the Supercars arena in 2021 to take up a full-time driving position... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them



The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources McLaughlin: IndyCar debut "toughest challenge of my career" Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says he'll be "doing cartwheels, going crazy" if he finishes in the top 10 on his IndyCar debut with Team Penske

Autosport 1 day ago





Tweets about this