Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Class of 1983 rally around their World Cup-winning captain

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning teammates are rallying around their skipper, who has suffered a heart attack. "All 1983 members are in constant touch with Romi [Kapil's wife] and Ameya [Kapil's daughter]. He is looking forward to have a round of golf. It was good to hear from him," said former batsman Sandeep Patil.

Indian...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News 01:03

 In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. The Legendary Indian cricketer has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi. The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. The news of...

