Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Class of 1983 rally around their World Cup-winning captain Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning teammates are rallying around their skipper, who has suffered a heart attack. "All 1983 members are in constant touch with Romi [Kapil's wife] and Ameya [Kapil's daughter]. He is looking forward to have a round of golf. It was good to hear from him," said former batsman Sandeep Patil.



Indian... 👓 View full article

