Michael Andrade World Series: Rays are on the board off a double from Willy Adames #WorldSeries https://t.co/qdUo1eFJgX 23 minutes ago

Chris O'Brien RT @latimes: Walker Buehler gives up consecutive doubles in the bottom of the 5th inning. The #Rays are finally on the board. The #Dodgers… 30 minutes ago

Los Angeles Times Walker Buehler gives up consecutive doubles in the bottom of the 5th inning. The #Rays are finally on the board. Th… https://t.co/QjKQPTVVIS 36 minutes ago

⚾Baseball Talk Line Cody Bellinger LAUNCHES 2-run homer to put Dodgers on the board in World Series Game 1 vs. Rays! Cody Bellinger go… https://t.co/3Q7DeHOKsF 5 hours ago

Chris Rabalais (ASM Co-Founder/Sports Vote) The ratings continue to plummet across the board. Gambling will continue to drive people away (and bankrupt them) u… https://t.co/uzGaLoFhYP 10 hours ago

Joe Smith James Shields will never forget the countless white board debates he had with former #Rays GM Andrew Friedman - on… https://t.co/JjyVjeWpaW 10 hours ago

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @ballparkdigest: History, albeit bad: Game One with Rays/Dodgers was the least-watched World Series broadcast ever, with fewer than 10 m… 1 day ago