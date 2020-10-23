Global
Six Nations 2020: Change in the air as Andy Farrell's Ireland go again against Italy
Six Nations 2020: Change in the air as Andy Farrell's Ireland go again against Italy
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
21 hours ago
)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's squad shows signs of a team leaving the Joe Schmidt era behind them at the Six Nations resumes.
Related news from verified sources
Jacob Stockdale has 'all the attributes' to become a top full-back, says Ireland coach Andy Farrell
Ireland coach Andy Farrell says Jacob Stockdale has "all the attributes" to become a top quality full-back after naming the Ulster star at 15 for this weekend's...
Belfast Telegraph
3 days ago
Six Nations: Ireland weigh up options for Italy clash amid a world of change
As Andy Farrell's fourth game in charge of Ireland finally arrives some 35 weekends on from his third, the team he sends out to take on Italy on Saturday will...
Belfast Telegraph
4 days ago
Six Nations: Ireland debutant Connors is 'an absolute machine' - Herring
Ireland hooker Rob Herring says the new faces in Andy Farrell's squad "have fitted in really well" ahead of Saturday's Six Nations encounter with Italy in...
BBC Sport
2 days ago
