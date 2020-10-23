Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six Nations 2020: Change in the air as Andy Farrell's Ireland go again against Italy

BBC Sport Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's squad shows signs of a team leaving the Joe Schmidt era behind them at the Six Nations resumes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: How might the Six Nations pan out?

How might the Six Nations pan out? 02:12

 The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday. We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Ireland travelling to Francethe following weekend..

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jacob Stockdale has 'all the attributes' to become a top full-back, says Ireland coach Andy Farrell

Jacob Stockdale has 'all the attributes' to become a top full-back, says Ireland coach Andy Farrell Ireland coach Andy Farrell says Jacob Stockdale has "all the attributes" to become a top quality full-back after naming the Ulster star at 15 for this weekend's...
Belfast Telegraph

Six Nations: Ireland weigh up options for Italy clash amid a world of change

Six Nations: Ireland weigh up options for Italy clash amid a world of change As Andy Farrell's fourth game in charge of Ireland finally arrives some 35 weekends on from his third, the team he sends out to take on Italy on Saturday will...
Belfast Telegraph

Six Nations: Ireland debutant Connors is 'an absolute machine' - Herring

 Ireland hooker Rob Herring says the new faces in Andy Farrell's squad "have fitted in really well" ahead of Saturday's Six Nations encounter with Italy in...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this