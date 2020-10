Jurgen Klopp praises ‘incredible’ Rashford; turns heat on Boris Johnson Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Reds boss has put rivalries to one side to recognise the incredible work being done by the United striker. Who doesn't love Rashford? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this