Zozo Championship: Justin Thomas takes one-shot lead

BBC Sport Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Justin Thomas, who is aiming for this third PGA Tour title of the year, takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Zozo Championship in California.
