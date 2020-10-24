|
Ryan Giggs makes Man United prediction about Axel Tuanzebe
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ryan Giggs is backing Axel Tuanzebe to secure a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team over coming weeks and months. The England Under-21 international produced an assured performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old managed to tame […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this