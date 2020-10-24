Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Giggs makes Man United prediction about Axel Tuanzebe

The Sport Review Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ryan Giggs is backing Axel Tuanzebe to secure a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team over coming weeks and months. The England Under-21 international produced an assured performance in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old managed to tame […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash [Video]

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this