El Clasico: How previous Barcelona bosses fared facing Real Madrid for the first time

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ronald Koeman gets his first taste of El Clasico from the dugout on Saturday, when Barcelona host Real Madrid. A favourite of Johan Cruyff’s mighty ‘Dream Team’ of the early 1990s, the pressure is on Koeman the coach to get Barca back to winning trophies at home and in Europe after last season’s miserable ending. […]
News video: Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown 02:54

 Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

