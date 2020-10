Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night. The defending Premier League champions lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury in the Merseyside derby last weekend as Liverpool FC were held to a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park. Liverpool […] 👓 View full article

