He will be a star but he needs to work – Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman on Ansu Fati (Video) Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Speaking to the press ahead of La Liga El Clasico, played today (Saturday) at the Camp Nou, head coach Ronald Koeman praised the talents of Ansu Fati but warned that the 17-year-old still has plenty of work to do. 🗣 "He's 17 and already playing for the national team. Of course he will be a […] 👓 View full article