Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Kick off time, team news, how to watch on TV Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Live coverage of Fulham vs Crystal Palace from Craven Cottage, including the latest updates, kick-off time, confirmed team news, how to watch on TV and match analysis Live coverage of Fulham vs Crystal Palace from Craven Cottage, including the latest updates, kick-off time, confirmed team news, how to watch on TV and match analysis 👓 View full article

