West Ham’s Michail Antonio stuns Man City with outrageous overhead kick which made Tottenham legend jump

talkSPORT Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
West Ham just haven’t been scoring normal goals of late. It’s GameDay on talkSPORT and despite three more incredible live games, we didn’t think anything could top last weekend. But just 18 minutes in, the Premier League went and stunned us all over again. Following Manuel Lanzini’s screamer against Tottenham last Sunday, Michail Antonio produced […]
