Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool v Sheffield United live stream: Premier League kick-off time, PPV info, how to watch and radio coverage

talkSPORT Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool host Sheffield United in this Saturday’s late kick-off. The Reds will be without key duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker and must bounce back from last weekend’s difficult draw with Everton. Sheffield United claimed their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw with Fulham last time out. Jurgen […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League 02:26

 The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League. The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Sheffield Utd always tricky [Video]

Klopp: Sheffield Utd always tricky

Jurgen Klopp says Sheffield United will be a tough game despite their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive [Video]

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea face a rejuvenated Manchester United side who have won their last twomatches in all competitions since the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Newcastle v Man United live stream: How to watch Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channel and radio coverage

 Newcastle and Manchester United go head-to-head this weekend in one of the first Premier League games to be shown under the new pay-per-view system this season....
talkSPORT

Man United v Chelsea live stream: Premier League kick-off time, TV channel, how to watch and radio coverage

 Manchester United vs Chelsea headlines this weekend’s Premier League matches as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard face off. United saw off Newcastle last...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this