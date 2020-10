Dani Ceballos recovers in time for Arsenal’s Leicester clash in injuries update Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is fit and firing again ahead of Sunday's showdown with Leicester at the Emirates, but Willian is a doubt to feature amid an ongoing calf problem Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is fit and firing again ahead of Sunday's showdown with Leicester at the Emirates, but Willian is a doubt to feature amid an ongoing calf problem 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this