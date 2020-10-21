Raiders, Saints have no new positive tests

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Self-Quarantining After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly left the stage at an event Wednesday after hearing a senior member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. To be safe, he's now self-quarantining; CBS2's Andrea..
