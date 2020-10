Noel Whelan says he felt sorry for Matty Cash during Leeds United defeat Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United reaction as pundit explains why he felt Matty Cash struggled against Leeds United on Friday as Patrick Bamford ran riot at Villa Park. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat



Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on September 12, 2020

Tweets about this