You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Maryland High School Football Coach Charged With Sexual Offenses Against 2 Players



A former high school football coach is charged with sexual offenses against two players in Montgomery County, police said Tuesday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago Hopkins High School Football Players Counting Down Until Season Begins Next Week



Waiting on the football season to begin, means players lean more heavily on their team captains. The WCCO Home Team looks inside the minds of high school football players who lead the way for Hopkins.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:21 Published 3 weeks ago 'Players must be heard for real change'



Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend believes now is the time for football’s governing bodies to really listen to players if there is to be fundamental change through the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:59 Published on September 27, 2020

Tweets about this