UFC 254 results: Dana White shows off gruesome images of Liana Jojua’s bloody nose after Miranda Maverick lands nasty elbow on Fight Island Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Dana White confirmed Liana Jojua did NOT break her nose during her bout with Miranda Maverick at UFC 254. However, the flyweight did require stitches immediately after the bout at Flash Forum after blood began to cascade as soon as Maverick landed the elbow. The Georgian was left covered in blood and unable to continue […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dana White speaks at RNC



UFC President Dana White also spoke during the last night of the Republican National Convention. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this