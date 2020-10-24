Global  
 

UFC 254 results: Stefan Struve – the tallest fighter in UFC history – knocked out by Tai Tuivasa on Fight Island in round one

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Tai Tuivasa ended his three-fight losing streak at UFC 254 with a buzzer-beating knockout of Stefan Struve on Fight Island. Struve, the 7ft heavyweight known as ‘Skyscraper’, struggled to deal with the constant grinding and pressure from his fatter, smaller opponent from the very first bell. Tuivasa unleashed a vicious uppercut on the Dutchman after […]
