UFC 254 Results: Robert Whittaker back to his best with dominant victory over Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya rematch could await Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Robert Whittaker secured his second win in as many Fight Island bouts as he claimed a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254. ‘The Reaper’ claimed a razor-thin decision over Darren Till back in July, but was far more convincing against the dangerous Cannonier to potentially disrupt his middleweight title plans. Despite Israel […] 👓 View full article

