UFC 254 Results: Robert Whittaker back to his best with dominant victory over Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya rematch could await
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Robert Whittaker secured his second win in as many Fight Island bouts as he claimed a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 254. ‘The Reaper’ claimed a razor-thin decision over Darren Till back in July, but was far more convincing against the dangerous Cannonier to potentially disrupt his middleweight title plans. Despite Israel […]