Whittaker gets UFC 254 win, eyes Adesanya shot Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Robert Whittaker hopes to get another shot at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after beating Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 on Saturday. 👓 View full article

