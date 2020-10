'It was bleeding obvious': AFL greats slam Chris Scott decision Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

It's called the premiership quarter for a reason.Season after season flags are won a lost in the third quarter of grand finals, so to put it simply: What the hell was Chris Scott thinking by leaving his best player catching a cold... It's called the premiership quarter for a reason.Season after season flags are won a lost in the third quarter of grand finals, so to put it simply: What the hell was Chris Scott thinking by leaving his best player catching a cold... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this