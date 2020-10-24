U.S. presidential election 2020 | Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
2 days ago) Opinion polls show Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump nationally, but the race is much closer in the battleground states that will decide the election.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
1 day ago
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies 02:08
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Huge lines for early voting in New York
New York continued to see huge lines outside polling stations as early voting continued on Monday 26 October.For the first time, the state is allowing people to vote early in a presidential election.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 hours ago
US voters line up at dawn for early voting in New York
People in New York lined up to cast their ballots as early voting continued in the state on Monday 26 October.Many arrived at polling stations early in the morning, before they were even open.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this