U.S. presidential election 2020 | Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

Hindu Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Opinion polls show Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump nationally, but the race is much closer in the battleground states that will decide the election.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies 02:08

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns...
Japan Today


