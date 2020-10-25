Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending broken ankle — Dr. Matt Provencher on reasons for optimism Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Alabama Crimson Tide standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke his ankle on the first play of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon. Head coach Nick Saban said he will miss the rest of the season. Former New England Patriots head physician Matt Provencher provides reasons why there should be optimism about Waddle's long-term recovery.

