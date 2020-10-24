Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: PCB moves Lahore T20Is to Rawalpindi due to poor air quality
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: PCB moves Lahore T20Is to Rawalpindi due to poor air quality
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
5 days ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Pakistan shifts T20Is against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi due to poor air quality in Lahore
The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted next month’s three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi citing the deteriorating air
Hindu
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Advanced Micro Devices
PlayStation 5
Texas
Nvidia
Joe Biden
Asia
Coronavirus disease 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Zeta
Charlie Hebdo
Justin Turner
Carlos Dunlap
Jack Dorsey
Category 2
WORTH WATCHING
Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail
Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch
Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas
Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for President