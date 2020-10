Tuchel praises Kean after forward´s first PSG goals Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Thomas Tuchel praised Moise Kean after the forward scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goals in a 4-0 victory over Dijon. Kean, who joined PSG on loan from Everton earlier this month, netted a brace on Saturday before Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to also score twice. A €27.5million signing at Everton from Juventus in […] 👓 View full article

