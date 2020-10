No. 18 Michigan racks up 258 rushing yards, five touchdowns in 49-24 win over No. 21 Minnesota Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The Michigan Wolverines ran all over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, racking up nearly 300 yards while scoring on the ground five times. They did so in a 49-24 season-opening rout. The Michigan Wolverines ran all over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, racking up nearly 300 yards while scoring on the ground five times. They did so in a 49-24 season-opening rout. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this