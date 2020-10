Rays walk off Dodgers in one of wildest World Series finishes ever Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Down to their final strike, the Tampa Bay Rays walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series thanks to a Brett Phillips RBI single and misplay at home plate that allowed Randy Arozarena to score the game-winning run and tie the Fall Classic, 2-2. Down to their final strike, the Tampa Bay Rays walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series thanks to a Brett Phillips RBI single and misplay at home plate that allowed Randy Arozarena to score the game-winning run and tie the Fall Classic, 2-2. πŸ‘“ View full article