Brett Phillips hits walk-off, Randy Arozarena sets another MLB record as Rays even World Series with Dodgers at 2-2

FOX Sports Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Brett Phillips hits walk-off, Randy Arozarena sets another MLB record as Rays even World Series with Dodgers at 2-2Brett Phillips hits walk-off and Randy Arozarena sets another MLB record as the Tampa Bay Rays even World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots

Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots 01:55

 Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the time.

