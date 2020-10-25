Frank Thomas breaks down Brett Phillips’ game-winning pinch hit and the unbelievable ending to World Series Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Brett Phillips' delivered a pinch-hit game-winning single to cap off a remarkable World Series Game 4 as the Tampa Bay Rays evened the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles.


