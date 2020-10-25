Global  
 

Frank Thomas breaks down Brett Phillips’ game-winning pinch hit and the unbelievable ending to World Series Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

FOX Sports Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Frank Thomas breaks down Brett Phillips’ game-winning pinch hit and the unbelievable ending to World Series Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View appBrett Phillips’ delivered a pinch-hit game-winning single to cap off a remarkable World Series Game 4 as the Tampa Bay Rays evened the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers 00:56

 The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

