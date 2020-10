Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night. The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to title challengers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. Arsenal were 2-1 winners […] 👓 View full article