Lindsey Vonn shares a strong message on body positivity: I'm not size zero Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has shared a strong message on body positivity after receiving negative comments about her appearance on social media. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Vonn wrote: "I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless... 👓 View full article

