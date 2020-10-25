Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle is smart, he has brought energy to KXIP team, says Sachin Tendulkar

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has said that Chris Gayle is a really smart player and the left-handed batter has brought a lot of energy to the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team. Gayle missed the initial phase of the tournament, but he has played the last three matches for the franchise, and co-incidentally Punjab has managed to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020 [Video]

‘Like Sachin-Sehwag’: Rajnath Singh lauds BJP-JDU alliance | Bihar polls 2020

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:01Published
It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 13: Gayle is smart, he has brought energy to KXIP team, says Tendulkar
newKerala.com


Tweets about this