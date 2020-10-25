IPL 2020: David Warner rues batsmen's complacence but still optimistic

Global  
 

His team may be faced with the herculean task of beating the tournament's top three sides to keep its playoff hopes alive in the ongoing IPL but Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is confident the former champions "will definitely" get the job done. Warner, though, rued his batsmen's "complacence" after they collapsed from...
