IPL 2020: We're trying to make winning a habit, says KL Rahul Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said his side is trying to make winning a habit, after a fourth straight victory kept its play-offs hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League. KXIP made an incredible comeback at the death, taking five wickets in the final two overs to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs and stay afloat in... πŸ‘“ View full article

