Premier League data dive: Liverpool return to winning ways, Man Utd and Chelsea in uninspiring draw

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago