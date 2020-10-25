Global  
 

Premier League data dive: Liverpool return to winning ways, Man Utd and Chelsea in uninspiring draw

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 25 October 2020
After two Premier League games without a victory, champions Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday courtesy of a 2-1 triumph against Sheffield United.  The win – courtesy of Diogo Jota’s second-half header – extends Jurgen Klopp’s side’s stunning home record over recent seasons, while the winless Blades remain in the relegation zone after another […]
