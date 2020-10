Schumacher 'absolutely ready' for F1 debut Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Oct.25 - Mick Schumacher insists he is "absolutely ready" to move into Formula 1 next year. With Haas ousting both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean for 2021, the path is clear for Ferrari-backed Schumacher to become the latest famous son to make his F1 debut. "I feel absolutely ready for the next step," the 21-year-old

