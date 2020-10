You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pundits criticise Shane Duffy in Celtic's defeat to AC Milan Shane Duffy has received criticism for his performance after Celtic were beaten 3-1 by AC Milan in the Europa League group stages last night.

The Argus 2 days ago



Celtic manager Neil Lennon brands Shane Duffy criticism unfair The centre-back has come under fire for his performances since joining from Brighton.

Daily Record 18 hours ago





Tweets about this