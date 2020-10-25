Griezmann urged to leave Barcelona by Lizarazu Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Antoine Griezmann has been urged to cut his losses and leave Barcelona by former France left-back Bixente Lizarazu. After joining Barca from Atletico Madrid for €120million in July 2019, Griezmann scored 15 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season – his worse return since 2012-13 with Real Sociedad. The 29-year-old attacker averaged one LaLiga goal every 285 minutes […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman



Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman responds to reports that Antoine Griezmann is happier playing for France than Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

