Griezmann urged to leave Barcelona by Lizarazu

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Antoine Griezmann has been urged to cut his losses and leave Barcelona by former France left-back Bixente Lizarazu.  After joining Barca from Atletico Madrid for €120million in July 2019, Griezmann scored 15 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season – his worse return since 2012-13 with Real Sociedad.  The 29-year-old attacker averaged one LaLiga goal every 285 minutes […]
