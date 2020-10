Rays even World Series with Dodgers in unbelievable fashion



What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale recounts being on hand for one of the more wild finishes to a World Series game you'll ever see as the Tampa Bay Rays evened up the series 2-2 with.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:03 Published 2 hours ago

LAPD Officer, 4 Others Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In South LA



An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and four civilians were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago